Southcentral Kentucky kids wrap up week at KSP’s Trooper Island

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Kentucky State Police’s Trooper island is back!

“Over all it’s been really fun. I got a Trooper award, I got to stay with the Troopers. It’s been really fun over the past week,” said camper Makayla Foreman.

This past week, Troopers from Henderson and Bowling Green along with around 60 kids ages 10-12 from throughout southcentral Kentucky stayed at the island on Dale Hollow lake.

I had a little fun last night! Trooper Biven Posted by Trooper Island Camp, Inc. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Trooper Daniel Priddy with KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green says many kids are having first time experiences right on the island.

“A lot of them have never been away from home very much. You know, some have never been on a boat before, never caught a fish before, we even had kids that’s never swim in a pool before. And just to see their their faces and their eyes, you know, light up when we get to the island,” said Trooper Priddy. “It’s an awesome experience for all the troopers involved”

Trooper Priddy says the camp allows troopers to connect with the kids through positive experiences and this can help shape their perspective of law enforcement

“That’s what this is all about, is trying to make sure that they know that we’re here to help, you know, and we’re here that if they’re ever in need, they can come to us without the fear of getting in trouble,” said Priddy.

An experience that possibly changed the future career path for young camper Makayla.

“I’ve been wanting to be a cop ever since I was like three years old--I’m going to come back next year to be a junior counselor,” said Makayla.

“Just to see that some of them after this camp, like I want to be a Trooper makes me feel like we’ve had a positive interaction with them,” said Priddy. “I’m glad that they’re able to come here, spend time with us and come away and know that they’ve had a really good time and have a different outlook on police.

Trooper Island is made possible solely by donations and does not receive any taxpayer money. Right now KSP is raffling off a 2021 Camaro, with all proceeds benefiting Trooper Island. Tickets can be bought at your local state police post for the next two weeks.

To learn more about Trooper Island click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.