Toyota donates four cars to SKYCTC transportation programs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated four cars for automotive technology programs at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The vehicles donated include all-wheel and hybrids models of Camry and Rav4 and range from 2017-2021. These vehicles provide SKYCTC students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world. SKYCTC could not have purchased vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure SKYCTC students are Training on the most current technology the automotive field.

“The donation was to all of our transportation programs, including diesel technology, automotive technology, and collision repair. These programs provide training for our students on the advanced electronics and collision detection systems of the automobile,” said Gene Basil, SKYCTC Dean of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies. “Each program will have the ability to present new hands-on exposure to the complicated systems of current vehicles and be better prepared to service emerging technologies.”

The transportation programs prepare graduates for entry-level service technician jobs in the auto repair industry. Students learn how to perform preventative maintenance, troubleshooting, servicing, and repair for automobiles and trucks.

“We believe it’s our responsibility to partner with educators to support career readiness programs that help develop our future workforce,” said Kim Ogle, Toyota Kentucky corporate communications manager. “Our goal is to help prepare students for future workforce success and expose them to an industry that is a vital component of Kentucky’s economy.”

For more information about SKYCTC’s applied technologies programs, go to http://SKYCTC.edu or call 270-901-1000.

