Advertisement

Vaccinated woman who lost Ky. father to COVID tests positive for virus

Vaccinated woman tests positive for COVID over a year after losing her father to the virus.
Vaccinated woman tests positive for COVID over a year after losing her father to the virus.(Gretchen Lawson)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - A Kentucky native is recovering from COVID, but the twist is that she is fully vaccinated. Gretchen Lawson is among the few ‘breakthrough cases.’

“There’s a lot of questions we have, obviously,” said Lawson.

Campbellsville man and Lawson’s father, David Akridge, died from COVID-19 early on in the pandemic in May of 2020.

[RELATED: COVID-19 stories: Family one of hundreds of thousands grieving loss of Campbellsville man]

“During this, we’ve been so careful,” expressed Lawson.

Because of this, Lawson took the COVID-19 vaccine with pride and honor in March.

“I hate that he didn’t have the option of vaccine or something to protect him,” she said.

[RELATED: Campbellsville man battles COVID-19 for nearly a month, on ventilator for almost a week]

Four months later, Lawson says her daughters tested positive for COVID-19, although, she doesn’t know where they picked it up.

“I was like, there’s no way I’m getting sick, you know, like, I’m vaccinated,” thought Lawson.

After feeling sick enough to go to the doctor, to her surprise on July 6, she too received a positive test.

“My symptoms seem to be a lot worse than what my children had,” explained Lawson.

Lawson’s case is as rare as a .01 percent chance. According to data from the end of April, among 101 million fully vaccinated people, a total of 10,262 “breakthrough infections” were reported.

“Where I’m at, the doctor actually had not sent off any of that type of tests for vaccinated individuals. So I was the first test to go out,” said Lawson.

Despite the positive test and rough symptoms, Lawson says she’s grateful for getting vaccinated.

“I don’t want people to not get vaccinated,” she said. “The truth is that I probably did not get hospitalized because I had the vaccine. I still think there was this layer of protection.”

Where her frustration lies is in the lack of answers as there are still so many unknowns about the novel virus.

“With losing a biological parent like I did to COVID, obviously, I want to know, kind of why this is happening,” said Lawson.

The CDC has stopped investigating all breakthrough cases and is now only looking into ones that lead to hospitalizations or death.

“I do wish the CDC would follow all the breakthrough cases like mine because I was extremely sick.”

Throughout the past year and a half, Lawson has experienced a range of emotions from loss to hope to confusion. However, there’s one thing that remains for her and that’s faith in science.

“Even though I got so sick, I think the vaccines still kept me from ending up, maybe like my dad, you know, I don’t I don’t want to go as far to say that. But, um, but that was kind of the thought in the back of my mind while I was going through it all,” she said.

Lawson had a test sent off that will eventually determine which variant she tested positive for. Both of her daughters are recovered from the virus saying, “I’m feeling pretty well, I mean, it’s been a week since I last had symptoms.”

There have been 5,186 hospitalized or fatal vaccine breakthrough cases reported to the CDC so far.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Witty of Glasgow goes viral after PPD plea.
Glasgow woman goes viral after postpartum depression plea: ‘I could use some friends’
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Munfordville man dies in two-vehicle accident in Larue Co.
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Police conducted an investigation after receiving information that Gary Lance Jewell, of...
Glasgow man charged with molesting child
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

Latest News

The Warren County Sheriff's office is looking for Colton Price
Warren County Sheriff’s looking for Butler County man involved in burglary
Heavy machinery operating classes being offered starting in August.
Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses
In Indiana, the Delta COVID variant makes up 58% of cases and 49% in Kentucky, as of July 8.
Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID strain in Indiana; Kentucky could follow soon
SKYCTC
Toyota donates four cars to SKYCTC transportation programs