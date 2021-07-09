Warren County Sheriff’s looking for Butler County man possibly involved in burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding Colton Price.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Price is wanted for his connection to a burglary that happened on June 27 in the Hadley area, and there is an active warrant for his arrest.

Price lives in Butler County but makes frequent stops in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Colton Price or sees him, to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

