The Foundry offers family fun and free health screenings to West End of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday afternoon, The Foundry Christian Community Center hosted its first Fit & Fun Fair. Members of Bowling Green’s West End Community were invited to partake in free health screenings, and enjoy inflatables, face painting and more outside.

“One of the issues is that for our preschoolers, who we’re so proud of, they just graduated and are going to kindergarten, and they have all of these different screenings that they need to have finished in order to enroll with the public schools,” Shawna Wood, The Foundry health director said.

The Foundry offers a free preschool program for children in the area. Where some families face unique barriers, Wood said they thought of the idea to provide an event where multiple health screenings could be offered in one place.

“Then we’ve had tons of community partners who said, ‘hey, what can we do to help?’ And everybody’s ready to come out of hiding from the pandemic, and do an event like this,” Wood explained. The Med Center Health Clinic provided services, bringing in their partnership with Delta Dental. Southern Kentucky Hearing Aid Specialists also set up at the event.

“We’re appreciative for our partners throughout the rest of Bowling Green, for their willingness to give of their time and their talents and all of that kind of thing,” Wood said. “So, it’s really beautiful to see everybody out and working together for big goals again.”

There were also several inflatables set up outside of The Foundry for kids to enjoy after getting their health screenings. Face painting, a photo booth and music also added to the atmosphere of the fair.

“We thought, nobody wakes up and says ‘I’d like to have a health screening on a Saturday morning.’ So, why don’t we bring some fun activities out to so everyone can go around to the different screenings and health education booths, and then they get to go outside and do the bounce houses and water slides and face painting and fun stuff people like to do on Saturdays,” Wood explained.

To learn more about what The Foundry Christian Community Center offers for the West End of Bowling Green you can click here. The organization is planning to make its Fit & Fun Fair an annual event.

