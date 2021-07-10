Advertisement

The Foundry offers family fun and free health screenings to West End of Bowling Green

Fit & Fun Fair
Fit & Fun Fair(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday afternoon, The Foundry Christian Community Center hosted its first Fit & Fun Fair. Members of Bowling Green’s West End Community were invited to partake in free health screenings, and enjoy inflatables, face painting and more outside.

“One of the issues is that for our preschoolers, who we’re so proud of, they just graduated and are going to kindergarten, and they have all of these different screenings that they need to have finished in order to enroll with the public schools,” Shawna Wood, The Foundry health director said.

The Foundry offers a free preschool program for children in the area. Where some families face unique barriers, Wood said they thought of the idea to provide an event where multiple health screenings could be offered in one place.

“Then we’ve had tons of community partners who said, ‘hey, what can we do to help?’ And everybody’s ready to come out of hiding from the pandemic, and do an event like this,” Wood explained. The Med Center Health Clinic provided services, bringing in their partnership with Delta Dental. Southern Kentucky Hearing Aid Specialists also set up at the event.

“We’re appreciative for our partners throughout the rest of Bowling Green, for their willingness to give of their time and their talents and all of that kind of thing,” Wood said. “So, it’s really beautiful to see everybody out and working together for big goals again.”

There were also several inflatables set up outside of The Foundry for kids to enjoy after getting their health screenings. Face painting, a photo booth and music also added to the atmosphere of the fair.

“We thought, nobody wakes up and says ‘I’d like to have a health screening on a Saturday morning.’ So, why don’t we bring some fun activities out to so everyone can go around to the different screenings and health education booths, and then they get to go outside and do the bounce houses and water slides and face painting and fun stuff people like to do on Saturdays,” Wood explained.

To learn more about what The Foundry Christian Community Center offers for the West End of Bowling Green you can click here. The organization is planning to make its Fit & Fun Fair an annual event.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Witty of Glasgow goes viral after PPD plea.
Glasgow woman goes viral after postpartum depression plea: ‘I could use some friends’
Vaccinated woman tests positive for COVID over a year after losing her father to the virus.
Vaccinated woman who lost Ky. father to COVID tests positive for virus
The Warren County Sheriff's office is looking for Colton Price
Warren County Sheriff’s looking for Butler County man possibly involved in burglary
Vaccinated teachers and students returning to school this fall will not have to wear a mask....
Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts
Heavy machinery operating classes being offered starting in August.
Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses

Latest News

Sunflower Festival
Hundreds attend Steenbergern Farm in Russellville for Sunflower Festival
Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses @ 5
Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses @ 5
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems hosting job fair July 10
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems hosting job fair July 10
This past week, Troopers from Henderson and Bowling Green along with around 60 kids ages 10-12...
Southcentral Kentucky kids wrap up week at KSP’s Trooper Island