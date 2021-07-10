Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Chris Carothers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Chris Carothers was known to many as “Mr. Chris” the man who was always there and the one who until the very end never give up.

Mr. Chris lost his battle to cancer a few weeks ago leaving a legacy behind.

Rev. Carl Whitfield with 11th Street Baptist Church spoke on Mr. Chris, “Chris was just a wonderful child of God, he had a purpose. And I can say he lived to fulfill that purpose.”

Felicia Bland with Gifts of Praise added, “he was a wonderful man, a creator, even if he saw something that needed to be done, he didn’t wait for someone to create it, he would go. He was just one of those that was in tune with the community and in tune with the needs, especially the youth.”

‘I’ve been knowing Chris for several years, we got to really know each other. For the last 27 years. He turned his life around to where on the 15th of April of 2007, He has ordained a deacon here in 11th Street Baptist Church,” says Rev. Whitfield.

“One of his greatest and I think projects that he came up with was a project, no bars... He would have young people that have been incarcerated that had completely turned their lives around to come and talk to young people. He would have the people from the jail, and from the detention center, to come and give these children an overview as to what it’s like to be incarcerated, and then the final stage was that after they had been taught to and we would take them for a visit at the jail.” -- Rev. Carl Whitfield.

Mr. Chris created a venue for change, leading by example at Curbside Ministries.

“Chris, obviously, as you’ve already heard, was just had such a servant heart and served with Curbside diligently, faithfully. He was just part of he was Curbside in a lot of ways and so I know he will be missed throughout that ministry. I know he impacted our family, the Sheldon family, not just Curbside Ministries,” says Spencer Sheldon, with Curbside Ministries.

“With him, being a family man with him, just taking the needs of the people and meeting the needs of the people and being concerned about bettering the community as a whole. That’s what makes him to us, a hero, just a Christian, and just want someone who wants to make sure that everyone was happy and has their needs met. He was a connector, a connector of ministries. So he would connect different ministries, who had different ideas and bring them together to create one big idea. So it didn’t matter to him what church you belong to, or what walk of life you were from, he would bring us all together for one purpose,” says Bland.

Rev. Whitfield is grateful to Mr. Chris for everything, “Chris was a great man of God, he talked the talk and he walked the walk.”

“I will forever make sure that people in my space and even this complete stranger know that I welcome them,” added Sheldon.

Darren Bush Pastor of Cornerview Community Church says, “I just pray that somebody that saw Chris’s life may step up and still do the same thing and that’s what we’re hoping to see out of our young people today.”

