Hundreds attend Steenbergern Farm in Russellville for Sunflower Festival

Russellville, Ky. (WBKO) - Steenbergen Farm in Russellville has been open to the public for about three years now. “We have just found out that people have a love for sunflowers that we didn’t know about,” Molly Steenbergen, the owner of the farm, said.

During sunflower season, guests are able to pay a small fee to enter the farm. Sometimes, there are special events like yoga in the sunflowers, storytimes and even a painting class. However, since the sunflowers are such a fan favorite, Molly Steenbergen said she decided to go bigger and host a Sunflower Festival.

“We decided, let’s get some local handcrafted vendors here, sell their things and just have a nice fun time with the family,” Steenbergen explained. “It has been shocking the amount of people that have come through today, and we’re just so thankful that everybody enjoys the farm and wants to come out and have some fun.”

Many gathered to celebrate the beautiful flower by taking pictures and walking around to visit all of the vendors that were set up. To plan a trip to Steenbergen Farm you can visit their website steenbergenfarm.com.

