Report: WKU to face off against the Memphis Tigers
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Rick Stansbury and the WKU Hilltoppers Mens’ basketball team will travel to Memphis to take on Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.
This will be the second year in a row that the Tigers and Hilltoppers will face off against each other. Last season WKU pulled out the 75-69 win over Memphis thanks to 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 blocks from Charles Bassey.
This is one of several non-conference games WKU will play early in the season.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.