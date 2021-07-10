Report: WKU to face off against the Memphis Tigers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Rick Stansbury and the WKU Hilltoppers Mens’ basketball team will travel to Memphis to take on Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

Source: Memphis will host Western Kentucky as part of its 21-22 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2021

This will be the second year in a row that the Tigers and Hilltoppers will face off against each other. Last season WKU pulled out the 75-69 win over Memphis thanks to 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 blocks from Charles Bassey.

This is one of several non-conference games WKU will play early in the season.

