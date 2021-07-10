Advertisement

Report: WKU to face off against the Memphis Tigers

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion Mcknight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers pushes...
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion Mcknight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers pushes the ball on a fast break against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)(Dave Eggen/Inertia | Dave Eggen/Inertia)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Rick Stansbury and the WKU Hilltoppers Mens’ basketball team will travel to Memphis to take on Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

This will be the second year in a row that the Tigers and Hilltoppers will face off against each other. Last season WKU pulled out the 75-69 win over Memphis thanks to 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 blocks from Charles Bassey.

This is one of several non-conference games WKU will play early in the season.

