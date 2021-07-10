Advertisement

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and rescue teams continue looking for survivors of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of people escaped with their lives, but little else. The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless.(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building.

A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside that killed at least 79 people and left 61 people missing.

An engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to courthouse staff.

The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home.

Employees only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court operations will proceed in a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Witty of Glasgow goes viral after PPD plea.
Glasgow woman goes viral after postpartum depression plea: ‘I could use some friends’
Vaccinated woman tests positive for COVID over a year after losing her father to the virus.
Vaccinated woman who lost Ky. father to COVID tests positive for virus
The Warren County Sheriff's office is looking for Colton Price
Warren County Sheriff’s looking for Butler County man possibly involved in burglary
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
The demolition of the Garret Conference Center at Western Kentucky University has begun.
Demolition of Garrett Conference Center begins at Western Kentucky University

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
Charlottesville readies for removal of Confederate statues
A grandmother finally had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses for the first time.
94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time
A grandmother finally had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses for the first time.
94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together