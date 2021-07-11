Bike4Alz makes stop in Bowling Green, hosts event at SOKY Marketplace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The boys participating in Bike4Alz are more than halfway through their journey, and have stopped in Bowling Green before continuing to make their way to Virginia Beach.

“We’ve done about 2,700 miles,” Chaney Ruby, one of the bikers, said. “It’s been difficult, everything you can expect. We’ve had highs, we’ve had lows.”

However, those highs and lows don’t allow them to forget why they are riding in the first place. “A lot of us have a personal connection to Alzheimer’s,” Kyle Allen, another participant, said. “So, a lot of times that’s what kind of keeps us going, and we know everyone back home supports us so much.”

Those participating got to see their support system on Saturday. After starting in San Fransico, biking across the country, hosting events, and meeting new people, they finally made their way back to Bowling Green for a short visit.

“We’re with everyone we know now, we really feel all the support here in our home state,” Allen said. Bike4Alz hosted an event at the SOKY Marketplace, one of their many ways to raise money for Alzheimer’s research along the way.

“Coming into Bowling Green was the best kind of morale boost,” Ruby said. “Seeing so many familiar faces, family, friends that you haven’t seen in 50, I think we’re at 52 days of the ride.”

Their trip is not over yet, after a brief tour of Kentucky, they will continue their journey all the way to Virginia Beach.

“When you think about what individuals have to deal with, what families have to deal with on the daily, and what individuals have suffered through their lives. It can’t compare to a hill, it can’t compare to doing 120 miles,” Ruby explained.

All of the participants attend WKU and are members of the Fiji fraternity. They will arrive in Virginia Beach on July 28.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.