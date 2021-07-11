Advertisement

Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - The father of a 17-year-old boy who died after a road rage shooting is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who opened fire as he and his family were driving home from a Houston Astros game.

Houston police say the driver of a white, four-door Buick LaCrosse followed a truck driven by Paul Castro as he and his two sons were driving home after the Tuesday evening game.

During a news conference on Friday, Castro said the shooting happened after he made a non-threatening hand gesture at the driver who had tried to merge in his lane in heavy traffic.

David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted to make the world better and did not deserve what happened to him.(Source: Family photos, KTRK via CNN)

Investigators allege the Buick’s driver followed the family for several miles before firing several shots at their truck. The teenager was shot in the head and died days later.

Castro says his son, David, had wanted to make the world better and did not deserve what happened to him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinated teachers and students returning to school this fall will not have to wear a mask....
Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts
The Warren County Sheriff's office is looking for Colton Price
Warren County Sheriff’s looking for Butler County man possibly involved in burglary
Vaccinated woman tests positive for COVID over a year after losing her father to the virus.
Vaccinated woman who lost Ky. father to COVID tests positive for virus
Chris Carothers
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Chris Carothers
Heavy machinery operating classes being offered starting in August.
Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses

Latest News

Richard Branson, the London-born founder of the Virgin Group, turns 71 in a week. He joins five...
Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson flying own rocket to space
Less than four years ago, a rally by white nationalists in support of keeping the statues...
Confederate statues of Lee, Jackson removed in Charlottesville, Virginia
The confirmed death toll from the tragedy in South Florida stood Saturday at 86, with another...
Search at collapse site revives memories of past tragedies
The shooting happened after the teen's father made a non-threatening hand gesture at a driver...
Police release suspect sketch in road rage murder of 17-year-old Houston Astros fan
It is the largest non-hurricane emergency response operation in Florida's history.
86 victims recovered from Surfside condo collapse