Kentucky couple in their 60′s drown while fly-fishing in Idaho

BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID. (WBKO) - A married couple identified as John and Vicki Fourshee from Trigg County, Kentucky, drowned just before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 in the Moyie River as they were fly-fishing near Twin Rivers Campground at the confluence of the Moyie and Kootenai Rivers, according to Andrew O’Neel, Boundary County EMS director.

Witnesses told responding deputies that the couple were attempting to cross the Moyie River when the man slipped and lost his balance and his wife attempted to help him. They were both wearing fishing waders.

Officials say rescuers pulled the couple from the water and attempted lifesaving measures but were unable to revive them.

According to a release, the Fourshees were visiting from Kentucky and fishing with friends when the accident occurred. They were in their late 60s.

The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office has notified their next of kin.

