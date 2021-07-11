Advertisement

Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Allen County crash

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - One man has died after a fatal collision in Allen County.

Police say on July 11th, 2021 at 6:31 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision.  The collision occurred on US 31-E near the intersection of KY 101 in Allen County.  Troopers responded to the scene.

Police say the investigation indicates that 27-year-old Keith Wall of Scottsville was operating a 2006 Ford Mustang southbound on US 31-E just south of KY 101. 

Police say Wall lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center dividing line and entered into oncoming traffic on US 31-E.  Wall’s vehicle struck a 2000 Chevrolet truck, being operated by 34 year-old Jordan Keen of Scottsville, that was traveling northbound.  Police say Keith Wall, who was not restrained at the time of the collision, was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Allen County Coroner.  Jordan Keen was transported to the Medical Center at Bowling Green where he was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Mike Wathan.  He was assisted on the scene by Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsville Police Department, Allen County EMS, and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

