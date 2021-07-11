Tracking storms into this evening, some severe!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend is off to a soggy start as we continue to track showers and thunderstorms passing through the area this afternoon. The main threat associated with this event will be gusty winds 60mph or greater as well as localized flooding.

More storms to move in tonight. (wbko)

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 AM tomorrow for many of our western counties including Madisonville, Calhoun, Beaver Dam, and Hardinsburg. More storms will arrive later this evening/tonight as a warm front lifts out of the region. Due to this, today is considered a First Alert Weather Day. Breaks from the rain will also occur and you’ll be able to see s a mix of and clouds here and there. You can get the latest on this event by downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app and tune into WBKO News tonight at 10!

Beyond tonight, we see more unsettled weather being carried into tomorrow. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the late morning and afternoon hours. This will bring more locally heavy rain so bring the umbrella if you have any outdoor plans! The rain drags into the work week as we track scattered showers and thunderstorms through South Central Kentucky. Conditions will remain hot and humid as well with daytime highs pushing into the mid to upper 80s all week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. High 84, Low 69, winds S-13

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83, Low 70, winds S-13

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 83, Low 69, winds S-10

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 106 (1936)

Record Low: 52 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 1.94″ (+0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 29.72″ (+1.58″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4995 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.