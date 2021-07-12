Entertain Glasgow hosts its Summer Concert Series

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Entertain Glasgow hosts its first Summer Concert Series.

Friday, July 16, the Glasgow square will be closed for what Entertain Glasgow is calling a blowout concert.

Planned for the event is food trucks, a beer tent and live music from Tim Montana and The Josephine’s.

“We are excited to hang out with all my friends in Glasgow. It is just food music and drinks. We are going to have all of our businesses on the square are going to be open and we just want you to come out enjoy the square and downtown Glasgow,” said Katie Hawks, Co-chair of Entertain Glasgow

Festivities will start at 5 p.m. this Friday and music will begin at 7 p.m.

