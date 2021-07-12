Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call of possible skeletal remains found in a cave in Barren County.

Detectives arrived at the scene on Hiseville Bear Wallow Road in Cave City and took the remains as evidence for the investigation.

The remains were then taken to the Medical Examiners’ office in Louisville for identification purposes.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Allen County crash
One dead in Barren County crash
FILE
Kentucky couple in their 60′s drown while fly-fishing in Idaho
Sunflower Festival
Hundreds attend Steenbergern Farm in Russellville for Sunflower Festival
HILLTOPPER ATHLETICS HALL OF FAMER, ALL-AMERICAN CENTER DAVID CARTER PASSES AWAY
WKU Hall of Famer, All-American Center David Carter Passes Away

Latest News

Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
Interview
Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia: Steel Magnolias
Melinda Hill
United Way of Southern Kentucky announces Melinda Hill as Director of Community Impact
County clerk offices impacted by system outage
Vehicle services at Clerk’s Offices unavailable due to state system outages