Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call of possible skeletal remains found in a cave in Barren County.

Detectives arrived at the scene on Hiseville Bear Wallow Road in Cave City and took the remains as evidence for the investigation.

The remains were then taken to the Medical Examiners’ office in Louisville for identification purposes.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

