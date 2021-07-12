Advertisement

Kentucky State Police trooper wounded during traffic stop in Knott County

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARRIE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a state trooper and a motorist were wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop. State police say the shooting occurred Saturday in the Knott County community of Carrie.

The trooper was responding to a call of a stolen vehicle and initiated the traffic stop. The motorist fired at the trooper, who then fired in return. The trooper was treated for his wounds at a hospital and released.

A second trooper arrived and shot the suspect, who was taken to a Lexington hospital.

His condition was not disclosed. The names of the trooper and suspect weren’t released.

The incident remains under investigation.

