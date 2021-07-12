Advertisement

Leitchfield man shot in arm with air pellet gun, two arrested in connection

Joshua Rhodes (left), Michael Abell (right)
Joshua Rhodes (left), Michael Abell (right)(Grayson County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 11, Leitchfield Police responded to a residence where someone said they had been shot.

Police found Nathan Denham, who had an arm wound. They said the incident had taken place outside a Leitchfield home.

According to police, Denham and Joshua Rhodes had gotten into an argument, when Rhodes retrieved an air pellet rifle and fired it at Denham. Rhodes fled the scene.

Denham was taken to Baptist Hardin Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to University of Louisville Hospital.

Joshua Rhodes and Michael Abell were arrested in connection with the incident.

Leitchfield Police said that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

