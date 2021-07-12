Long lines and sold out burgers after Dovie’s re-opens in Tompkinsville

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - People call them the best burgers in the state. Dovie’s in Tompkinsville recently opened again for the first time in over a year and people have been waiting over an hour for the coveted burger.

“It’s wonderful. I love being back,” said Kami Cherry, Dovie’s worker.

Dovie’s decided to close during the pandemic due to the size and space of the restaurant.

“Because of the way that we are set up in here. It would be almost impossible to keep the social distancing,” said Cherry.

The burger joint opened its doors in 1940 and has been a local staple that has drawn in people from in and outside the state.

“When I was little, they were 50 cents apiece, the cheapest place in town, best hamburgers. They hadn’t changed a whole lot-- just the price,” said Vanessa Meredith, Glasgow resident.

People lined up outside of Dovie’s for the fourth day in a row.

“You can’t get a hamburger the way they fix it in here,” said Meredith. “So it’s time to get another one now.”

People traveled near and far to indulge in the special sauced burger Monday.

“We drove from Bowling Green all the way here,” said Monroe Gilbert.

The workers inside the quaint restaurant prepare about 850 burgers a day, selling out today before noon, Cherry said. That doesn’t the additional chicken and bologna they make daily.

“I can remember daddy saying, ‘why don’t you get up there and go get some Dovie burgers on a Saturday morning.’ He’s like, ‘you better get over there before ten or you won’t ever get in.’ And it’s still the same. You better have to start in before 10 o’clock or what you might not get in”.

While the COVID-19 pandemic whipped out some locally owned small businesses, Dovie’s is still standing tall and stronger than ever.

“We did we were worried it would they would close it down,” said Cherry. “For all the support that we get from everybody. It’s great. It really is humbling to know that everybody wants to debate.”

Workers at Dovie’s suggest getting there before noon if you’d like a burger before they sell out. They open at 8:30 each morning.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.