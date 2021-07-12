Lost River Cave reopens Butterfly Habitat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lost River Cave Butterfly Habitat has reopened after being closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat houses hundreds of butterflies for people to observe.

The Butterfly Habitat is a garden filled with beautiful host and nectar plants and butterflies for everyone to enjoy. Children and adults are introduced to what Lost River calls a “gateway bug,” which the butterfly.

”If you see around here today, you are going to see some kids and they’re hopefully getting to hold on to a butterfly for a moment, or going to get to interact with an insect like a butterfly who have been around for millions of years more than us, is just so fantastic and they go through this wonderful process of metamorphosis. Just a really fantastic way to get kids excited about nature. That whole moment when a child gets to enjoy and interact with this environment, that’s what it is all about,” said Chad Singer, Lost River Cave Operations Manager.

Singer says butterflies are wonderful pollinators that help show the many values of insects to our world.

The Butterfly Habitat is open to the public through Labor Day weekend from sunrise to sunset. The best time of day to see butterflies moving about, however, is during the warmer hours from about 10 am to 3 pm.

Singer says if you would like to take part in one of the Donor/Member butterfly releases, you can make a donation to receive 4 passes to a release.

If you would like to donate or volunteer go to https://www.lostrivercave.org/donate/.

Lost River Cave says they are over 92% of the way to fully funding the habitat. The exhibits in Lost River Cave are not federally or state funded.

“We are really thankful for all the people who have came to visit us during this whole time and all of our staff who have worked very hard to get this where it is. And of course all of the people who saw what we were trying to do and contributed to it to help us keep being the artist that we are,” Singer said.

The Butterfly Habitat is provided by donors who believe it is an experience that should be available to everyone.

The 2021 Butterfly Habitat presenting donor, Bob Heidbrink, donated in memory of Helen, Marsha, and Ann, and for Diane.

Other donors include: The Bowling Green Area Lodging Association, Dr. Raymond Cravens, Tracy Mosley, The Montessori School of Bowling Green, Jan & Jim Bohannon, Jamie & Christopher Jarboe, Linda & Rick Mitchell.

