Mini sale July 16 for Garth Brooks show at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - Country music lovers will have the opportunity to snag Garth Brooks tickets once again on Friday, July 16 at noon.

The show will be at Nissan Stadium July 31.

They expect over 1,000 seats to be available Friday. The first 4,000 people to purchase will be allowed the opportunity to go to soundcheck the night before the concert, on July 30 at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a limit of 2 soundcheck tickets per purchase and parking is included. There is also an 8 ticket limit.

Tickets are $94.95.

There are three ways to buy:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

