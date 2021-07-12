Missing Logan County woman and child

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Desirae Remour, age 32, and her 18-month-old daughter, Harley Rae Remour. They were last seen in Logan County on July 8, 2021.

Desirae is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She stand 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Harley is an 18-month-old girl with blue eyes and red or auburn hair.

Sheriff’s deputies say Desirae has fled with Harley to an unknown location, in an attempt to avoid being arrested on Felony Warrants for Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about where Desirae and Harley may be, to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-726-2244 or dispatch at 270-726-4911.

