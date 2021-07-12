One dead in Barren County crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died in a crash on Hwy 31E at the intersection of Browning School Road in Barren County.

According to a social media post from the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management, the roadway was closed for some time on Sunday due to the accident.

Kentucky State Police also confirmed the fatality with WBKO News.

At this time officials have not released any further details.

WBKO will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.