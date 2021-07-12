Advertisement

One dead in Barren County crash

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died in a crash on Hwy 31E at the intersection of Browning School Road in Barren County.

According to a social media post from the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management, the roadway was closed for some time on Sunday due to the accident.

Kentucky State Police also confirmed the fatality with WBKO News.

At this time officials have not released any further details.

WBKO will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Allen County crash
FILE
Kentucky couple in their 60′s drown while fly-fishing in Idaho
Vaccinated teachers and students returning to school this fall will not have to wear a mask....
Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts
Sunflower Festival
Hundreds attend Steenbergern Farm in Russellville for Sunflower Festival
The Warren County Sheriff's office is looking for Colton Price
Warren County Sheriff’s looking for Butler County man possibly involved in burglary

Latest News

More rain on the way tomorrow morning!
Stray storms possible tonight!
Butterfly exhibit reopens
Lost River Cave reopens Butterfly Habitat
HILLTOPPER ATHLETICS HALL OF FAMER, ALL-AMERICAN CENTER DAVID CARTER PASSES AWAY
WKU Hall of Famer, All-American Center David Carter Passes Away
FILE
Kentucky couple in their 60′s drown while fly-fishing in Idaho