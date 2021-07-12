Rural Ky. areas, some hospitals seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the percentage of new COVID cases caused by the Delta variant continues to grow, not all regions are being impacted the same.

The director of the Gateway District Health Department told WKYT they had been tracking the numbers daily, but considering how low they’ve been they recently, switched to weekly reports.

“For the last three weeks that we have started doing that we went from 16, positives for the week and Gateway District total. And then to 10, and last week it was six,” Gregory Brewer said.

Brewer said he was a little surprised by those numbers considering the counties they cover, Bath, Elliott, Menifee, Morgan, Rowan, are averaging under 40 % when it comes to the first dose of the vaccine.

“You’re anxious about where we are. Fourth of July. Will that affect. People are on vacations. We’ve got a whole bunch of things,” Brewer said.

The WEDCO District also hasn’t seen any recent growth when it comes to the numbers, at 20 to 30 cases a week.

“And that has been about the past five or six weeks so we’re staying steady. Obviously that may also be due to fewer people testing,” Dr. Crystal Miller said.

But Miller says she is worried that as the delta variant comes through.

“Research is showing that it is more aggressive and it is, it has a higher transmission so it’s essentially a healthier virus and can withstand longer. But the symptoms seem to be the same,” Miller said.

Both districts are doing their best to get kids fully vaccinated before school starts in a few weeks. They expect there will still be some precautions.

“Secondly for younger children we expect that they will likely be mask guidance just because there’s not been the opportunity for them to vaccinate yet,” Dr. Miller said.

Last week, Fayette County Schools held a vaccine blitz aimed at getting students 12 and up vaccinated before school starts.

