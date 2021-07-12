Soaking rains and gusty winds Monday afternoon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend with showers and thunderstorms, especially Saturday evening, we enter the work week with more showers and storms for the region.

Might be a good day to stay inside and read considering this afternoon we will have showers and storms move through the region! (WBKO)

Monday morning will have scattered showers and storms before and during sunrise - some of the showers could be heavy at times! Later in the morning and during midday, drier air will take over for a brief period for most (a stray shower can’t be ruled out for some, but many will stay dry) as skies will remain mostly cloudy. Conditions will also be breezy as southerly winds will be between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. This afternoon will have showers and storms re-develop due to the energy in the atmosphere (which is also the culprit for the breezy winds) as well as humidity levels remaining high. Some of the showers and storms that develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall - with the prime time for these storms being between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. With the cloud coverage and rain chances, high temperatures will only go in the low-to-mid 80s in south-central Kentucky.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as scattered showers and storms will be possible once again. Despite the mix of sun and clouds, Tuesday will be the coolest day of the extended forecast with high temperatures only in the lower 80s. Any shower or storm that develops could have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A lull in the unsettled weather pattern will take place Wednesday and Thursday - chances for showers won’t be zero, but they are much smaller than the beginning of this week! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the middle-to-latter half of the work week along with seasonably warm conditions! By Friday and into the weekend, shower and storm chances increase as we get more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms that develop in the afternoons. High temperatures going into the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with much of the day featuring a mix of sun and clouds.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Breezy. High 85. Low 70. Winds S at 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 83. Low 69. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 71. Winds S at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (1945)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Low (1.4 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4952 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 69

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.46″

Monthly Precip: 2.77″ (+1.08″)

Yearly Precip: 30.55″ (+2.26″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.