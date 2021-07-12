Stray storms possible tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms today! Conditions remained hot and muggy as we tracked highs in the mid to low 80s.

More rain on the way tomorrow morning! (wbko)

The unsettled summer weather pattern continues as we see more rain on the way next week! More widespread showers and storms will move into the region through Monday morning and evening. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall can be possible, so bring the umbrella as you’re headed to and from work. Rain chances drag into Tuesday as we track on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances decrease into Wednesday and Thursday but you’ll want to keep the rain gear with you. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds when it’s not raining and daytime highs will be in the upper 80s by then. While rain chances will stick around next week, none of these will last all day nor will they be classified as complete washouts. To be up to date on all things news, weather, and sports visit us on the WBKO app available on any apple or android device!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 85, Low 70, winds S-13

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 83, Low 69, winds S-12

WEDNESDAY: Stray showers and storms possible. High 88, Low 71, winds S-6

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 108 (1901)

Record Low: 49 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.46″

Monthly Precip: 5.55″ (+1.08″)

Yearly Precip: 30.55″ (+2.26″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4995 Mold Spore Count)

