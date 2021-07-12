Advertisement

Stray storms possible tonight!

Rain chances increase throughout early tomorrow morning!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms today! Conditions remained hot and muggy as we tracked highs in the mid to low 80s.

More rain on the way tomorrow morning!
More rain on the way tomorrow morning!(wbko)

The unsettled summer weather pattern continues as we see more rain on the way next week! More widespread showers and storms will move into the region through Monday morning and evening. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall can be possible, so bring the umbrella as you’re headed to and from work. Rain chances drag into Tuesday as we track on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances decrease into Wednesday and Thursday but you’ll want to keep the rain gear with you. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds when it’s not raining and daytime highs will be in the upper 80s by then. While rain chances will stick around next week, none of these will last all day nor will they be classified as complete washouts. To be up to date on all things news, weather, and sports visit us on the WBKO app available on any apple or android device!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 85, Low 70, winds S-13

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 83, Low 69, winds S-12

WEDNESDAY: Stray showers and storms possible. High 88, Low 71, winds S-6

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 108 (1901)

Record Low: 49 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.46″

Monthly Precip: 5.55″ (+1.08″)

Yearly Precip: 30.55″ (+2.26″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4995 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Allen County crash
FILE
Kentucky couple in their 60′s drown while fly-fishing in Idaho
Vaccinated teachers and students returning to school this fall will not have to wear a mask....
Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts
Sunflower Festival
Hundreds attend Steenbergern Farm in Russellville for Sunflower Festival
The Warren County Sheriff's office is looking for Colton Price
Warren County Sheriff’s looking for Butler County man possibly involved in burglary

Latest News

More storms to move in tonight.
Tracking storms into this evening, some severe!
Strong to severe storms possible this weekend
First Alert Weather Day Saturday!
Rain sticks around the next several days
Rain chances on the way!
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today as daytime highs track in the upper 80s!
Hot and humid today, some may see stray storms!