Temps Climbing in the Days Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday’s pattern reverted back to one we were in the middle of much of last week: A mix of sun and clouds, very warm and humid conditions, and mostly pop-up variety showers and thunderstorms. This sort of scenario carries over into our Tuesday, but the chance for rain decreases some mid-week.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as scattered showers and storms will be possible once again. Despite the mix of sun and clouds, Tuesday will be the coolest day of the extended forecast with high temperatures only in the lower 80s. Any shower or storm that develops could have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A lull in the unsettled weather pattern will take place Wednesday and Thursday - chances for showers won’t be zero, but they are much smaller than the beginning of this week! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the middle-to-latter half of the work week along with seasonably warm conditions! By Friday and into the weekend, shower and storm chances increase as we get more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms that develop in the afternoons. High temperatures going into the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with much of the day featuring a mix of sun and clouds.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 85, Low 69, winds S-12

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms possible. High 88, Low 71, winds S-6

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray shower or thundershower possible. High 91, Low 71, winds S-8

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1945)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 2.77″ (+0.93″)

Yearly Precip: 30.55″ (+2.11″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Low (1.4 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4995 Mold Spore Count)

