TheatreFest! returns at Lindsey Wilson College with Steel Magnolias

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - In the south, you will be hard-pressed to find a more beloved play than Steel Magnolias - the story, the characters, the small-town southern beauty shop where we get all our gossip - we can never get enough!

Lindsey Wilson College TheatreFest! presents Steel Magnolias this summer at V.P. Henry Auditorium.

The story explores love and loss through the lens of female friendship, with moments that will move you to tears both from sadness and laughter.

The show runs July 15-25. For ticket information, go here or call 270-384-8044.

