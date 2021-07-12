United Way of Southern Kentucky announces Melinda Hill as Director of Community Impact

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - United Way of Southern Kentucky announces Ms. Melinda Hill as the new Director of Community Impact. Ms. Hill brings with her over 30 years of experience in designing and implementing programs for Fortune 500 companies, a major local bank, and governmental agencies. Much of her experience lies in providing leadership and accomplishing the goals of state and local government.

Ms. Hill’s most recent position was Chief of Staff in the Finance and Administration Cabinet for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, where she managed nearly 2,000 employees, was a management liaison for major construction projects, and served as a permanent proxy on seven boards for the Finance Secretary.

In her role as Director of Community Impact, Hill will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of innovative strategies to achieve the community change goals set forth in Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net, while also developing effective partnerships to support those goals. Hill will oversee the fund distribution process and is responsible for research and data analysis to substantiate goal achievement.

Ms. Hill, a Warren County native, graduated from Warren East High School and went on to receive her Master of Business of Administration degree from Western Kentucky University.

As a Leadership West Kentucky Alumni, Leadership Bowling Green Alumni, and past Chairperson for Students Turning Education into Potential, Ms. Hill plays an active and valuable role in her community.

“Melinda brings a strong business and community service background to this key position. She has a clear vision for the work that we have undertaken and is ideally suited to lead our new community impact platform forward to the next level. This work is more important than ever with the long-term impacts that will be felt from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly on children. We are excited to welcome Melinda as part of our team,” United Way of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Debbie Hills stated.