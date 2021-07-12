Vehicle services at Clerk’s Offices unavailable due to state system outages

Ky. (WBKO) - County Clerk Offices statewide have been experiencing technical difficulties for days due to state system outages.

All County Clerk Offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions today due to system issues w/ KYTC’s AVIS system. Contact your clerk to see if they are open. Online vehicle registration renewal is available https://t.co/VEqpyPPAOs. Check @KYTC for updates. pic.twitter.com/nsUANheany — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) July 8, 2021

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, County Clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.

The state has worked on the issue since last week, and Barren County Clerk Helena Chase-Birdwell saying it’s actually worse on Monday.

“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.

Motor vehicle transactions are unable to be executed at this time. However, the Barren County Clerk’s Office will continue to be open today until 4:30 p.m.

It is unclear when the system interruption will be resolved and normal vehicle transactions will be resumed.

“I’m confident that our law enforcement is very much aware of this issue. Obviously, I can’t answer if you will get a ticket or not. You probably will if you are expired. This has only been going on for one week- one week too long, don’t get me wrong,” said Chase-Birdwell.

Contact your local clerk’s office to confirm their hours of operation.

Due to state system outages we are currently closed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate... Posted by Jolene Thurman, Simpson County Clerk on Monday, July 12, 2021

