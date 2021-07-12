Advertisement

Vehicle services at Clerk’s Offices unavailable due to state system outages

County clerk offices impacted by system outage
County clerk offices impacted by system outage(KYTC)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - County Clerk Offices statewide have been experiencing technical difficulties for days due to state system outages.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, County Clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.

The state has worked on the issue since last week, and Barren County Clerk Helena Chase-Birdwell saying it’s actually worse on Monday.

“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.

Motor vehicle transactions are unable to be executed at this time. However, the Barren County Clerk’s Office will continue to be open today until 4:30 p.m.

It is unclear when the system interruption will be resolved and normal vehicle transactions will be resumed.

“I’m confident that our law enforcement is very much aware of this issue. Obviously, I can’t answer if you will get a ticket or not. You probably will if you are expired. This has only been going on for one week- one week too long, don’t get me wrong,” said Chase-Birdwell.

Contact your local clerk’s office to confirm their hours of operation.

Due to state system outages we are currently closed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate...

Posted by Jolene Thurman, Simpson County Clerk on Monday, July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Allen County crash
FILE
Kentucky couple in their 60′s drown while fly-fishing in Idaho
One dead in Barren County crash
Sunflower Festival
Hundreds attend Steenbergern Farm in Russellville for Sunflower Festival
HILLTOPPER ATHLETICS HALL OF FAMER, ALL-AMERICAN CENTER DAVID CARTER PASSES AWAY
WKU Hall of Famer, All-American Center David Carter Passes Away

Latest News

Might be a good day to stay inside and read considering this afternoon we will have showers and...
Soaking rains and gusty winds Monday afternoon!
Mini sale July 16 for Garth Brooks show at Nissan Stadium
Joshua Rhodes (left), Michael Abell (right)
Leitchfield man shot in arm with air pellet gun, two arrested in connection
File image
Kentucky State Police trooper wounded during traffic stop in Knott County