2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Two Baltimore city police officers and a suspect were shot as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant in the parking lot of a Baltimore-area mall Tuesday morning, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman said.

The police officers were taken to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said. She said the suspect was hospitalized elsewhere. Police tweeted shortly thereafter that the suspect is dead.

A large section of the parking lot at Security Square Mall was cordoned off with crime tape as officers collected evidence surrounding a pickup truck that had bullet holes in the driver’s side window and windshield. Some two dozen police officers, paramedics and other officials gathered at the entrance to the Tokyo Seafood Hibachi Grill & Sushi, and a police helicopter hovered above the area.

The rest of the sprawling shopping mall complex was largely open to the public Tuesday morning.

Baltimore’s police commissioner was headed to the city’s Shock Trauma, where the two wounded city officers were being treated. Their status was not immediately clear.

Associated Press contributors to this story include Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Michael Kunzelman in College Park and Mike Balsamo in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

