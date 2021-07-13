Advertisement

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park in need of volunteers

The birthplace of Abraham Lincoln.
The birthplace of Abraham Lincoln.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park needs volunteers for activities including greeting visitors, historical research, park maintenance, wearing period clothing in living history and other tasks.

The park says in 2019, more than 300,000 volunteers contributed millions of hours at national parks.

The park says anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.volunteer.gov and search for “Lincoln Birthplace” to find positions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County
One dead in Barren County crash
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
Dovie's burgers in Tompkinsville.
Long lines and sold out burgers after Dovie’s re-opens in Tompkinsville
Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Allen County crash

Latest News

Good News
Good News: BGPD Hosts Friendly Competition for Stuff the Bus Supplies
Jellystone
Kaley Skaggs LIVE with Summer Fun at Karst Beach
You may need the caffeine today as skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with more scattered...
More shower and storm chances for Tuesday
Jelly Stone
Kaley Skaggs LIVE at Summer Fun at Jellystone Park