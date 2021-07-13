Advertisement

Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective

Melinda Jones
Melinda Jones(BGPD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Bowling Green Police Department announced the passing of a former detective.

In a Facebook post, BGPD stated:

“We are saddened to learn retired Detective Melinda Jones passed away last evening. Melinda served her community well and retired in the fall of 2017. Melinda had many friends and family and she will be greatly missed.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County
One dead in Barren County crash
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
Dovie's burgers in Tompkinsville.
Long lines and sold out burgers after Dovie’s re-opens in Tompkinsville
Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Allen County crash

Latest News

First pitch again the Winston-Salem Dash will be at 6:35 p.m., pending any weather delay.
More soaking rain and storms Tuesday
Conley Jr. was arrested on assault and driving infractions.
Man arrested for overnight hit and run in Warren County
File image
Butler County Schools reminding parents to update information online now through Aug 11
Good News
Good News: BGPD Hosts Friendly Competition for Stuff the Bus Supplies