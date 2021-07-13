Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Bowling Green Police Department announced the passing of a former detective.

In a Facebook post, BGPD stated:

“We are saddened to learn retired Detective Melinda Jones passed away last evening. Melinda served her community well and retired in the fall of 2017. Melinda had many friends and family and she will be greatly missed.”

