Advertisement

Bridge Project will close KY 1435 Barren River Road at the Gasper River in Warren County

(Source: KYTC)
(Source: KYTC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a bridge on KY 1435 Barren River Road in Warren County is set to begin Monday.

The project will close the road at the bridge over Gasper River at mile point 9.5 beginning Monday, July 19 and motorist should plan an alternate route.

The bridge is being replaced under the Bridging Kentucky Program and is expected to reopen in mid-September. .

Cambry Contracting was awarded the contract in March.

It was awarded together with a bridge in Simpson County for a total of $1,043,748 for the two bridges.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state.

For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County
One dead in Barren County crash
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
Dovie's burgers in Tompkinsville.
Long lines and sold out burgers after Dovie’s re-opens in Tompkinsville
Melinda Jones
Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective

Latest News

The center also unveiled their brand new golf course with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The...
Center for Courageous Kids reopens after 18 months
Center for Courageous Kids reopens @ 5
Center for Courageous Kids reopens @ 5
Concept Outlines New Barren Co. Justice Center and Downtown Park to Co-Exist @ 5
Concept Outlines New Barren Co. Justice Center and Downtown Park to Co-Exist @ 5
Aviation Camp at Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport
Aviation Camp at Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport @ 4