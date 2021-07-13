Bridge Project will close KY 1435 Barren River Road at the Gasper River in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a bridge on KY 1435 Barren River Road in Warren County is set to begin Monday.

The project will close the road at the bridge over Gasper River at mile point 9.5 beginning Monday, July 19 and motorist should plan an alternate route.

The bridge is being replaced under the Bridging Kentucky Program and is expected to reopen in mid-September. .

Cambry Contracting was awarded the contract in March.

It was awarded together with a bridge in Simpson County for a total of $1,043,748 for the two bridges.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state.

For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.

