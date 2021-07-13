Advertisement

Butler County Schools reminding parents to update information online now through Aug 11

File image
File image
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Butler County school system is reminding students and families that as the school year draws closer, the Infinite Campus portal is open for registration. You can update your information through the Parent Portal for the 2021-2022 school year.

Butler County Schools says this process allows you to verify and submit required information to your child’s school. It also eliminates the forms and paperwork that are sent home the first week of school.

The portal to update this information is open until August 11.

If you have questions please contact the school or:

Parent Portal Access: jimmy.felty@butler.kyschools.us

Completing Annual Update Enrollment: josh.belcher@butler.kyschools.us

