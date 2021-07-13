Center for Courageous Kids reopens after 18 months

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in more than 500 days, the Center for Courageous in Scottsville has reopened their doors for children and their families.

“This last weekend on July 9, we reopened our program to a family weekend and then we also had our brand new program are open, our golf course, so we celebrated a ribbon cutting on that same day. For us, we are used to running year round, we are used to having people on camp and kids celebrating sort of the joy of camp all of the time. So, after 18 months of not having that it just really brought us so much joy. We felt like our mission to inspire, empower, and enhance the lives of children and their families living with special needs and medical conditions, it was just really reignited. It was a fire sort of lit underneath us to restart our program after that much time down. To celebrate the opening of a new program area was all that much more enjoyable to,” said Emily Cosby, Communications and Community Outreach Officer.

The center allows children facing medical challenges to participate in fun experiences and activities with their families and children their age.

“To reopen, we have taken a lot into account in regards to safety measures, protocols, policies that we’ve adapted to be just a little bit different. Where we are typically able to accommodate 32 families on a family weekend retreat like we just finished, and will continue doing throughout the summer and fall. We are inviting a max of 100 people. So where 32 families would have been roughly 190-250 people, depending on the family sizes, we are trying to keep a max of 100 people. So just however many families that will fit on camp, that’s how many families we are inviting and scheduling to be here,” Cosby said.

The center also unveiled their brand new golf course with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The course allows children in wheelchairs, those with crutches, or any other barrier to participate.

“A lot of our kids that come have never been able to experience the activities that we’re able to provide. So, when we were established in 2008, we started with a bowling alley, we started with an indoor swimming pool, our arts and crafts building, our wood shop, some of our outdoor activities like fishing and archery, a lot of those are things that kids have never been able to experience before or it’s been very limited in the way that they’ve been able to experience it. So, with our opening of our new program area, the Jim and Doris Ford Miniature Golf Course, is that same exact sentiment,” Cosby said. “Some of these kids have never been able to, especially if they are in a wheelchair or if they use aids like walkers, crutches, things like that, they may not have the mobility to go around the golf course. Many golf courses, the holes that they have and the elements that are there, they may not have the ability to navigate it all. So for us, it is completely wheelchair accessible. Every hole has a entry and exit point that children in wheelchairs, and using walkers and crutches are able to participate in every level of our golf course, no matter their ability.”

Programming will only include family weekend retreats this summer. The center will be operating on 50% percent capacity for the remainder of the year. Due to those capacity restrictions, summer sign-ups for the retreats have been temporarily suspended.

“One of the things that we are so grateful for and thankful for and just extremely excited about is that even though camp had to close and our campers had to stay safe at home for that duration of time. You know, the support from our community, the support from our partners, our donors, our corporate sponsors, they didn’t stop. They really showed up for us in ways when we asked, but also in ways when we didn’t ask as well. They surprised us with their support and their generosity. So, we were really able to maximize on this downtime by updating our facility, fixing some things that needed to be fixed. Our program staff has continued to kind of sharpen their skills and make sure they are ready for the kids return. Our support system never went away even though our program had to kind of take a pause,” Cosby said. “Our healthcare partners kept us connected and engrained with our families and our kids so that we could maintain that communication and relationships so that when we opened, we were able to do it as soon as possible and as safely as possible.”

Cosby says over the past year, they have received emails, messages, and calls from families eager to get back to camp.

“We would get messages daily, emails daily, calls daily of just parents and kids asking when we is that application going to go back up or when do you have proposed dates that we can at least plan ahead and look forward to. We know it is on their hearts and their minds just as much as it was for us and that really kept our motivation going to make sure that we went down every avenue and every possibility to reopen in the way that we have.”

“We are working with a much more at risk population. The kids that we serve have many varied, underlying conditions that the pandemic may have affected more or maybe it didn’t really effect their diagnosis, but their immune system may have been affected. It was something we had to take a lot of consideration and as we saw the rest of Kentucky and the rest of our nation kind of open back up, it took us a little bit longer to get to that point.”

Cosby says the center is following the state health department and CDC guidelines.

“We are making sure that our social distancing is maintaining here at camp. I know that it has kind of lessened across the state just in regards to the general population. But, we’re keeping our social distancing at that 3 to 6 feet so every family kind of stays within their unit and then kind of navigates camp with that kind of social distancing aspect under their thoughts and precautions.”

The center is asking anyone who feels comfortable and wants to wear a mask to do so. Many of the staff and volunteers are staying masked for the safety of the families.

“We also know that with some of our families, due to their cognitive level and their ability to I guess adapt to some of those sensory concerns, we are letting the families make that decision for themselves as far as masking on camp.”

The center hopes it can discontinue its capacity restrictions in the future. Cosby said enrollment for Fall weekend retreats, which begin mid-August, will be posted soon

