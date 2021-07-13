Concept outlines new Barren Co. Justice Center, downtown park to co-exist

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The space off West Main Street between the Dollar General and the post office could be home to both the new justice center and the proposed downtown park.

At Monday night’s city council meeting in Glasgow, Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale introduced a new concept design that includes plans for both projects to co-exist.

“When I look at this, I look at two things-- revitalization and redevelopment,” expressed Hale.

The concept, which isn’t official, includes the proposed amphitheater, seating, green space and farmer’s market. The new justice center would face the green space with the back of the building facing the direction toward the downtown square.

“As you start down that hill, what you would see is the face of that building, and that would truly to my mind be a very powerful, really entry gate into the city,” said Tom Potts of Silling Architect firm, the Judiciary project Architect.

Hale and Wes Simpson, the Chairman of the Downtown Park Steering Committee, have been negotiating on this new proposed plan.

“It looks great. I think the hurdles that have to be crossed are, you know, the city deciding whether they want to sell that land, a portion of that land or enter into a land-use agreement. But I think the information that was presented was definitely helpful to both sides,”

The concept suggests closing portions of both Water Street and Ford Drive between the proposed farmers market, splash pad and playground.

“And just make it one big area there,” explained Hale.

Parking around the project would include about 156 spaces for the justice center which the park could utilize during events. The parking would cost half a million dollars to build.

“If you think about it, that would be free parking, in a sense that you’re buying parking for the farmers market project,” explained Potts.

The Park Steering Committee will hold a special called session Wednesday to vote on whether or not they approve to move forward with this new concept.

“I feel optimistic and hopeful about the future of the park. Obviously, there are some hurdles that still need to be crossed with this concept,” said Simpson.

