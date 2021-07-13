Advertisement

Man arrested for overnight hit and run in Warren County

Conley Jr. was arrested on assault and driving infractions.
Conley Jr. was arrested on assault and driving infractions.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run crash involving a motorcycle just after midnight on July 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, both lanes of 31-W northbound in front of Bristow Elementary and Pine Groves Apartments were temporarily shut down while deputies processed the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Claude Conley Jr. struck a motorcycle and fled the scene. The cyclist was thrown from his bike and treated for his injuries. WCSO said a witness followed Conley’s vehicle to an apartment and waited for law enforcement.

Both scenes were investigated, and the suspect was arrested.

Conley is charged with assault, driving under the influence, criminal mischief, and other driving violations. He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

At least one lane of traffic has since opened up. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Medical Center EMS, Richardsville Fire, and the WKU Police Department.

