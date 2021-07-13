More soaking rain and storms Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After multiple showers and storms moved through the region on Monday, we have more on the way for Tuesday as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy.

Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies as scattered showers and storms will be likely once again. Tuesday will also be slightly cooler with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Any shower or storm that develops could have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A lull in the unsettled weather pattern will take place Wednesday and Thursday - chances for showers won’t be zero, but they are much smaller than the beginning of this week! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the middle-to-latter half of the work week along with seasonably warm conditions! By Friday and into the weekend, shower and storm chances increase as we get more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms that develop in the afternoons. High temperatures going into the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with much of the day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Next week will also feature more widely scattered showers and storms possible as highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity and partly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 85. Low 69. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 71. Winds S at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 55 (1918)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (0.8 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4363 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.12″

Monthly Precip: 2.89″ (+1.05″)

Yearly Precip: 30.67″ (+2.23″)

