Advertisement

More soaking rain and storms Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely in south-central Kentucky!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After multiple showers and storms moved through the region on Monday, we have more on the way for Tuesday as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy.

First pitch again the Winston-Salem Dash will be at 6:35 p.m., pending any weather delay.
First pitch again the Winston-Salem Dash will be at 6:35 p.m., pending any weather delay.(WBKO)

Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies as scattered showers and storms will be likely once again. Tuesday will also be slightly cooler with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Any shower or storm that develops could have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A lull in the unsettled weather pattern will take place Wednesday and Thursday - chances for showers won’t be zero, but they are much smaller than the beginning of this week! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the middle-to-latter half of the work week along with seasonably warm conditions! By Friday and into the weekend, shower and storm chances increase as we get more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms that develop in the afternoons. High temperatures going into the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with much of the day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Next week will also feature more widely scattered showers and storms possible as highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity and partly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 85. Low 69. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 71. Winds S at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 55 (1918)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (0.8 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4363 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.12″

Monthly Precip: 2.89″ (+1.05″)

Yearly Precip: 30.67″ (+2.23″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County
One dead in Barren County crash
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
Dovie's burgers in Tompkinsville.
Long lines and sold out burgers after Dovie’s re-opens in Tompkinsville
Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Allen County crash

Latest News

You may need the caffeine today as skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with more scattered...
More shower and storm chances for Tuesday
Rain chances decrease moving into mid-week
Temps Climbing in the Days Ahead!
Might be a good day to stay inside and read considering this afternoon we will have showers and...
Soaking rains and gusty winds Monday afternoon!
High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s, but we'll be dealing with showers and storms...
More shower, storm chances to start the work week!