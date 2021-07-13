National Corvette museum participating in Museum at Night Challenge

Advertisement

The national corvette museum is participating in the museum at night challenge(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History is challenging the National Corvette Museum in participating in the Museum at Night Challenge, according to a Facebook post from the National Corvette Museum.

The Corvette Museum has also challenged the Aviation Heritage Park, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Historic Railpark, and Train museum of Bowling Green, the Henry Ford, and the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum to participate in the challenge.

Keeping Bowling Green #lit for travelers on I-65 since 1994! The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History has challenged...

Posted by National Corvette Museum on Monday, July 12, 2021

