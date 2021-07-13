Advertisement

A Respite from Rain is Coming!

Shower and storm chances drop Wednesday and Thursday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was another day of “splash-n-dash” showers and thunderstorms Tuesday! Some places caught a downpour while others stayed dry. Expect rain to diminish this evening. Storm chances lower Wednesday and Thursday, allowing temperatures to climb.

A lull in the unsettled weather pattern will take place Wednesday and Thursday - chances for showers won’t be zero, but they are much smaller than the beginning of this week! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the middle-to-latter half of the work week along with seasonably warm conditions! By Friday and into the weekend, shower and storm chances increase as we get more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms that develop in the afternoons. High temperatures going into the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with much of the day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Next week will also feature more widely scattered showers and storms possible as highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity and partly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88, Low 69, winds S-6

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray shower or thundershower possible. High 91, Low 71, winds S-8

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Hot and humid. High 90, Low 72, winds SW-8

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 55 (1918)

Today’s Precip: 0.21″

Monthly Precip: 3.10″ (+1.13″)

Yearly Precip: 30.88″ (+2.31″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (0.8 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4363 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

