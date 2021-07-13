Teacher expo to provide information for Bowling Green area field trips

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2021-2022 school year will look much different than the last. More kids will be in the classroom, there will be far fewer masks and field trips will make a return.

Deb Howard, education coordinator at the National Corvette Museum, has organized the Teacher Field Trip Expo for K-12 teachers from Bowling Green and surrounding counties. Educators will be able to visit more than a dozen booths to ask questions and gather helpful information ahead of the school year.

Attractions and organizations taking part include Aviation Heritage Park, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Corvette Museum, Downing Museum, Hardin Planetarium, Historic RailPark and Train Museum, Junior Achievement of South-Central Kentucky, Kids on the Block, Lost River Cave, Public Theatre of Kentucky, The Reindeer Farm, Riverview at Hobson Grove, SKyPAC/BG OnStage and South Union Shaker Museum.

The Teacher Field Trip Expo is Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the National Corvette Museum. Admission is free for teachers and administrators. They also will be given a special wristband to visit and tour area attractions that day.

For more information email deb@corvettemuseum.org.

