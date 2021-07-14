Advertisement

Angel’s Envy expanding to accommodate twice as many guests

Angel's Envy will be distilled in a renovated 19th century building, located at the corner of...
Angel's Envy will be distilled in a renovated 19th century building, located at the corner of Jackson and Main St.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Bourbon tourism is getting another boost from a distillery in Kentucky’s largest city.

Angel’s Envy says it will be able to accommodate twice as many guests once an $8.2 million expansion is completed next spring at its downtown Louisville distillery.

The craft distiller says the project includes a new event space and bar, a larger retail space and several new tasting rooms.

The distillery will remain open to the public throughout the construction. The governor’s office says Kentucky is home to 66 spirits operations employing more than 5,100 people full-time statewide.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Melinda Jones
Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective
Conley Jr. was arrested on assault and driving infractions.
Man arrested for overnight hit and run in Warren County
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County

Latest News

Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools hosting Readifest July 27
Kaley LIVE
Kaley LIVE with career options in the Aviation industry
Good News
Good News: BGPD Hosts Teens for Career Day
Truck
Truck Carrying Ethanol Overturns in Christian County