Angel’s Envy expanding to accommodate twice as many guests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Bourbon tourism is getting another boost from a distillery in Kentucky’s largest city.

Angel’s Envy says it will be able to accommodate twice as many guests once an $8.2 million expansion is completed next spring at its downtown Louisville distillery.

The craft distiller says the project includes a new event space and bar, a larger retail space and several new tasting rooms.

The distillery will remain open to the public throughout the construction. The governor’s office says Kentucky is home to 66 spirits operations employing more than 5,100 people full-time statewide.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)