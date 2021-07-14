Advertisement

Aviation Camp takes participants into the sky at Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport

By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer is a time when school’s out, kids are enjoying their time off and some get to go camping, and Warren County has a camp like no other.

“It was pretty cool, got to go over the Corvette Museum, to see all the Corvettes, and taking off was fun to go near the big clock tower,” says Thomas Kirby one of the participants of the camp.

Samantha Tabor the Executive Assistant of the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport spoke on their aviation camp.

“So at aviation camp, they learn all the basics of aviation aircraft, instruments, and design, aeronautical maps, aviation-related careers. They get to practice on flight simulators, and they’ll practice takeoffs and landings on those and then they actually get to go up in an airplane with an FAA certified flight instructor,” says Tabor.

Another participant, Morgan Rockrohr also spoke on her experience at the camp, “we’ve gone up in the flying, we’ve learned how to start mapping for navigation. We’ve done a simulator for flying and other than that we’ve done aeronautics.”

Due to the pandemic, “we did cancel it last year because of COVID. So we’re really excited to be back this year. The first session of camp that the first two days is ages 10 to 17, and that’s normally what it is, it’s just one camp. But we added one this year so we can include adults so we have a lot of families attending together since we did that,” added Tabor.

For those attending the camp, the best part was getting hands-on experience, flying.

“It was really different than I thought it would be. I thought it’d be a lot scarier, and I thought there’d be a lot more turbulence. But it was really easy to do the controls. It’s definitely something that I would do if I were you. It’s really cool experience especially if you want to fly in the future,” says Rockrohr.

Kirby adds, “obviously I like the best how you get to fly the plane. I like the simulators, and I like learning about how to navigate.”

The cost of the camp is $274 per student, but “we have a lot of scholarships available, thanks to all of our sponsors, and just people who have donated their time and money. So we make sure every kid that wants to go gets to go. We usually learn about the next camp in January or February and we already have a waitlist going,” says Tabor.

For more information on Aviation Camp click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County
One dead in Barren County crash
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
Melinda Jones
Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective
Dovie's burgers in Tompkinsville.
Long lines and sold out burgers after Dovie’s re-opens in Tompkinsville

Latest News

School Supplies
Two Russellville Schools able to cover school supplies for all students
The surveillance video shows former trooper, Thomas Czartorski hitting Alex Hornback's leg with...
Former KSP trooper charged with perjury, accused of lying under oath about use of force
The center also unveiled their brand new golf course with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The...
Center for Courageous Kids reopens after 18 months
Center for Courageous Kids reopens @ 5
Center for Courageous Kids reopens @ 5