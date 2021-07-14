Bowling Green City Schools hosting Readifest July 27
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kids will be heading back to school at the beginning of August and the Bowling Green Independent School District is making sure kids are ready!
The district will be hosting Readifest July 27. It is a back to school celebration held at Parker-Bennett Curry Elementary School from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Parker-Bennett Curry Elementary School is located at 165 Webb Drive.
According to a post by the district, the event will include music, food vendors, and activities for students with local community partners.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.