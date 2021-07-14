Bowling Green City Schools hosting Readifest July 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kids will be heading back to school at the beginning of August and the Bowling Green Independent School District is making sure kids are ready!

The district will be hosting Readifest July 27. It is a back to school celebration held at Parker-Bennett Curry Elementary School from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Parker-Bennett Curry Elementary School is located at 165 Webb Drive.

According to a post by the district, the event will include music, food vendors, and activities for students with local community partners.

TWO WEEKS AWAY: Readifest, a back-to-school celebration will be held on the campus of Parker-Bennett-Curry School on... Posted by Bowling Green Independent School District on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.