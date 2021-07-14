Advertisement

Bowling Green native Luke Brown drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates

Brown began his career right here in Bowling green with the WKU Hilltoppers where he started 39 games as a freshman
Luke Brown drafted in the 2021 MLB draft
Luke Brown drafted in the 2021 MLB draft(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green high school graduate Luke Brown heard his name called in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB draft. Brown is a 2017 grad of Bowling Green and was taken with pick number 253 by the Pittsburgh Pirates from the University of Louisville.

Brown began his career right here in Bowling green with the WKU Hilltoppers where he started 39 games as a true freshman and was selected to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.

After a year at John Logan junior college where he was named a junior college All-American, Brown spent the last two years with the Cardinals. At Louisville Brown appeared in 66 games and finished with a .326 career batting average.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County
One dead in Barren County crash
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
Melinda Jones
Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective
Dovie's burgers in Tompkinsville.
Long lines and sold out burgers after Dovie’s re-opens in Tompkinsville

Latest News

WKU wrapped up its first week of spring practice this Saturday.
Jones and Haggerty III named academic All-Americans
HILLTOPPER ATHLETICS HALL OF FAMER, ALL-AMERICAN CENTER DAVID CARTER PASSES AWAY
WKU Hall of Famer, All-American Center David Carter Passes Away
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion Mcknight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers pushes...
Report: WKU to face off against the Memphis Tigers
Sports Connection First segment
Sports Connection 7-4-21