Bowling Green native Luke Brown drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green high school graduate Luke Brown heard his name called in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB draft. Brown is a 2017 grad of Bowling Green and was taken with pick number 253 by the Pittsburgh Pirates from the University of Louisville.

Brown began his career right here in Bowling green with the WKU Hilltoppers where he started 39 games as a true freshman and was selected to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.

After a year at John Logan junior college where he was named a junior college All-American, Brown spent the last two years with the Cardinals. At Louisville Brown appeared in 66 games and finished with a .326 career batting average.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.