Advertisement

Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know

The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of...
The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of Americans on Thursday.(WBRC)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of Americans on Thursday.

The payments were part of a $1 trillion stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan, which passed in March.

This year, more families will qualify for the child tax credits, even if they have no income, and most will likely receive more money.

Individuals making up to $112,500 a year, and couples making $150,000 a year together will receive the full credit. Parents with children under six will receive up to $3,600 per child, and parents with children six and older will receive up to $3,000 per child.

Credits phase out for single parents making more than $200,000 a year and couples making more than $400,000 a year together.

The payments will be split in half, and the first half will be sent out in monthly increments beginning Thursday. Parents with children under six will receive up to $300 per month, per child until the end of 2021, and parents with children six and older will receive up to $250 monthly payments per child until the end of the year. Families will claim the second half of the child tax credit when they file their 2021 taxes.

Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth told WAVE 3 News he sponsored the American Rescue Plan child tax credits for the children.

“If we don’t make sure we do everything possible to make sure these kids have a strong foundation with basic nutrition, with basic health care,” he said. “That’s why I think early childhood education is so important. If they don’t have that, we have no tax base 40 to 50 years from now.”

Louisville families, including Jazzilin Williams, her husband and three children will benefit. Both Williams and her husband work full-time, but once their children’s school shut down because of the pandemic, one parent had to stay home to watch them.

“Our income just depleted because we’re used to a two-family household income,” Williams said.

Williams told WAVE 3 News the credits will help replenish her savings, which she had to dip into to get by during the pandemic.

“The kids need help, the community needs help, and it’s not just our colored community either,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of children, a lot of different ethnicities that need help, and this is going to help them.”

For most families, the credits will come automatically. Parents can check if they are enrolled to receive the advance payments through an IRS Portal. Parents who have not filed a tax return recently can use the IRS non-filer tool to receive the payments.

Those who are uncertain how much money they will receive can click here to calculate their payments.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melinda Jones
Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective
Conley Jr. was arrested on assault and driving infractions.
Man arrested for overnight hit and run in Warren County
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County

Latest News

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific...
Former Tenn. vaccine leader talks about firing
The delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data.
COVID-19 cases back on the rise
States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
In Indiana, the Delta COVID variant makes up 58% of cases and 49% in Kentucky, as of July 8.
Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID strain in Indiana; Kentucky could follow soon