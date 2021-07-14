Advertisement

Drying out and warming up midweek!

Highs will become seasonable for the next few days.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was another day of “splash-n-dash” showers and thunderstorms that dumped moderate to heavy rain for many! Today we’ll dry out, though shower chances aren’t zero for the region!

Though a stray shower is possible to the east, most will stay dry as skies become mostly sunny!...
Though a stray shower is possible to the east, most will stay dry as skies become mostly sunny! We'll be warmer, too!(WBKO)

A lull in the unsettled weather pattern will take place Wednesday and Thursday - chances for showers won’t be zero, but they are much smaller than the beginning of this week! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the middle-to-latter half of the work week along with seasonably warm conditions! By Friday and into the weekend, shower and storm chances increase as we get more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms that develop in the afternoons. High temperatures going into the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with much of the day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Next week will also feature more widely scattered showers and storms possible as highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity and partly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 88. Low 69. Winds SW at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 71. Winds SW at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 50 (1975, 1888)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen Count: Low (3.0 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5373 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.44″

Monthly Precip: 4.33″ (+2.36″)

Yearly Precip: 32.11″ (+3.54″)

