Drying out and warming up midweek!
Highs will become seasonable for the next few days.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was another day of “splash-n-dash” showers and thunderstorms that dumped moderate to heavy rain for many! Today we’ll dry out, though shower chances aren’t zero for the region!
A lull in the unsettled weather pattern will take place Wednesday and Thursday - chances for showers won’t be zero, but they are much smaller than the beginning of this week! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the middle-to-latter half of the work week along with seasonably warm conditions! By Friday and into the weekend, shower and storm chances increase as we get more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms that develop in the afternoons. High temperatures going into the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with much of the day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Next week will also feature more widely scattered showers and storms possible as highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity and partly cloudy skies.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 88. Low 69. Winds SW at 6 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 71. Winds SW at 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 11 mph.
Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Record High Today: 105 (1936)
Record Low Today: 50 (1975, 1888)
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 70
Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.
Sunset: 8:05 p.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)
UV Index: Very High (10)
Pollen Count: Low (3.0 - Weeds)
Mold Count: Low (5373 - Mold Spore Count)
Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Yesterday’s High: 84
Yesterday’s Low: 70
Yesterday’s Precip: 1.44″
Monthly Precip: 4.33″ (+2.36″)
Yearly Precip: 32.11″ (+3.54″)
