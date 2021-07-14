Exploring all the sky has to offer with the Pilots and Aviation program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sky’s the limit in 2021!

On July 17, you can explore all the options that aviation has to offer with the pilots and aviation program at the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport.

This special program is designed for people who are thinking about their career choices and will show how much a career in aviation can offer.

“We are going to be able to provide information to the folks that come about all kinds of ways to get into aviation not only just be a pilot, but get into the other support side it’s going to be really really good,” said Bob Pitchford, event organizer.

They will also have guest speakers including Brett Guthrie, Justin Tidwell, Sgt. Tyler Moore and Bob Pitchford.

If you are interested in learning more about the world of aviation you can register for the program by clicking HERE.

