Glasgow man arrested on assault and strangulation charges

Mario M. Frazier, 21, of Glasgow
Mario M. Frazier, 21, of Glasgow
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a fight call on Bob White Way.

Once on the scene, police say the victim told them the suspect had ran away.

The suspect, Mario Frazier, was found a short time later.

Police say they determined that the altercation between the two was physical and the victim had been assaulted.

Mario M. Frazier, 21, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Strangulation 2nd Degree, Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury).

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

